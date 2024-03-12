Ramadan: Jigawa Govt Declares Reduction In Working Hours For Civil Servants

The Jigawa State Government has declared a two-hour reduction in official working hours for civil servants in the state during the 2024 Ramadan fasting.

The state government in a statement made available to New Telegraph by its Head of Civil Service, Muhammad Dagaceri, employees will now report for duty Monday through Thursday at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. instead of the customary 5 p.m.

While the office will be open from 9 am to 1 pm on Fridays.

READ ALSO:

Dagaceri noted that the change is meant to provide public employees additional time to get ready for Ramadan and partake in religious practices throughout the fasting month.

The Head of Service expressed the hope that by doing this, civil officials would be inspired to pray for God’s direction and the state’s blessings.