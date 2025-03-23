Share

The 2023 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, is currently in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, performing Umrah.

During his visit to the holy land, Jandor offers prayers for the well-being and prosperity of Lagos State, its residents, and Nigeria as a whole.

This was contained in a press release issued by his spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye on Sunday, March 23.

According to Oginleye, the spiritual journey reflects Jandor’s deep commitment to faith and his continuous prayers for peace and progress in Lagos State and the country.

“The pilgrimage, especially during Ramadan, is a time for seeking divine intervention for peace and blessings.

“It underscores his dedication to unity, justice, and inclusive governance,” Ogunleye added.

“During his time in Mecca, Jandor has prayed for divine guidance and wisdom for Nigeria’s leaders, the security of Lagosians, and the overall development of the state and nation.

Expressing his heartfelt hopes, he said, “I have taken this spiritual exercise as an opportunity to seek God’s intervention for our dear Lagos State and Nigeria.

I believe that with faith, unity, and genuine love for our country, we can overcome our challenges and build a better future for all.”

In a significant political development, Jandor officially announced his return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on March 17, 2025, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This move follows his resignation from the PDP on March 3, 2025, citing issues of indiscipline, anti-party activities, and betrayal by the PDP leadership during the 2023 Lagos governorship election.

He also expressed discontent over what he described as false claims of an alliance that misled PDP supporters into backing another candidate.

As the aspirant continues his spiritual journey, his supporters remain hopeful that his prayers and renewed political alignment will pave the way for transformative leadership in Lagos State.

