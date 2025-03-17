Ramadan: Islamic Cleric Preaches Generosity

Share

The Nigeria Muslim League Group (NIMUL) has commended the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for his generous donation of over N500 million and tonnes of food items to those in need during Ramadan.

This gesture aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the majority of people in Zamfara State and other neighboring states in the North West.

The group praised Matawalle’s efforts in providing Ramadan palliatives, including foodstuffs and cash, to thousands of vulnerable individuals across the North West, particularly in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, and Kebbi states.

According to Mika’il Jibrin, National Coordinator of NIMUL, Matawalle’s gesture is one of the best initiatives that have benefited thousands of people in a single exercise without government sponsorship.

“This gesture is remarkable, as it is one of the largest individual donations to cushion the suffering of the majority of people in the region,” Jibrin said.

Recently, Matawalle had distributed over N500 million to people across the 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara State, targeting those experiencing economic hardship during the Ramadan fasting period.

The group commended the efficient distribution process, which ensured that beneficiaries received support directly, without suffering or rancor.

Despite reports of politicians being among the beneficiaries in Zamfara, other groups, including those in neighboring states, also received support, demonstrating the initiative’s inclusivity.

To NIMUL, the impact of Matawalle’s gesture goes beyond numbers, as it provides direct support to those in dire need, particularly in rural areas.

The group specifically acknowledged the Minister’s significant donation to mosques, carefree organizations, and the creation of free feeding centers across 14 local governments in Zamfara and other places in Sokoto, Kebbi, and Kaduna states.

“His charitable efforts have greatly benefited low-income families, orphans, and vulnerable individuals in the region,” the group said.

While commending the efforts of other state governments in the region, NIMUL appreciated their sacrifices and commitments to helping the needy during Ramadan, urging beneficiaries to dedicate their time to praying for the nation’s unity, peace, and success in addressing insecurity challenges affecting the region.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

