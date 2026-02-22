Ramadan: I’ll Govern Osun With Fear Of God – Oyebamiji

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, popularly called AMBO, has declared his readiness to govern Osun State with fear of God for the benefit of all residents if elected.

Oyebamiji reaffirmed his faith in God, noting that he is a genuine and devoted Muslim prepared to serve the people of the state faithfully.

AMBO also empowered hundreds of Muslims and donated millions of Naira for the advancement and propagation of Islam, while seeking public support in the forthcoming governorship election.

Speaking at the 26th Nasrul-Lahi-L-Faith Society (NASFAT), Osogbo Branch, Oyebamiji described his contest as divine and pledged to run an inclusive and participatory government aimed at raising the bar of governance in the state.

He congratulated the Muslim Ummah in the state for witnessing this year’s Ramadan.

“Though the campaign has not officially started, I want to appeal to you all, particularly our Muslim Ummah, to support me in the forthcoming governorship election. I deeply appreciate your readiness to stand with us,” he said.

“I am a genuine and devoted Muslim, not a cosmetic believer, and I assure you that I will not disappoint you. When we assume government, you will see the beauty of Islam reflected in our conduct and governance,” Oyebamiji added.