Ramadan: Idris Flags Off Distribution Of Palliatives, Payment Of Leave Grants

The Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has flagged off the distribution of assorted grains to serve as Ramadan palliatives to the people of the state.

The assorted grains purchased for distribution as Ramadan palliatives include Millet, Sorghum and parboiled rice.

Flagging the distribution Thursday in Birnin Kebbi, Governor Idris said the gesture was in furtherance of the compassionate policy of his administration as a caring government.

Statement issued by Yahaya Sarki,

Special Adviser to the State Governor on Media and Publicity stated that the governor said “The flag off is a public declaration of my commitment to help those in need and provide relief to those affected by the present socio-economic problems.

“It is a way of showing solidarity and support to the people and for them to have access to resources to survive. It is a symbolic gesture of communality and being each other’s brother’s keeper.”

According to the Governor, the distribution of the grains was also an interim measure to bring succour to the generality of the people of the state.

He directed all those entrusted with the distribution of the grains to ensure that all the people of the state were given their due share.

“Kebbi State government is the government of the people, hence the food items should be shared irrespective of party affiliation.

“Politicking is over, elections are over, what remains is good governance. Nobody should be left out, no party differences.

He warned distribution committees at all levels against any form of sharp practice.

He strictly warned that any government official found diverting the grains would be severely dealt with, leading to the removal from office.

The governor also announced the approval for the payment of 2024 leave grants while the Ministry of Finance should immediately pay March Salary from this Thursday to further bring succour to civil servants of the State.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Shehu Mu’azu, commended the governor for approving the procurement of the assorted grains of hundreds of thousands of bags for the welfare of his people.

Mu’azu also extolled the good leadership qualities of Governor Idris.

He informed the gathering that what was being distributed was twenty per cent of the entire grains procured by the government while the distribution of the remaining balance would be done subsequently in phases.

He said the grains accruing to all the 21 Local Government Areas have already been despatched to the headquarters of the local governments.