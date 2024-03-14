Ramadan: Ibadan Chief Doles Out N5M to 200 Widows, Urges Prayers for Tinubu, Others

Ibadan businessman Chief Adegboye Taofeek Adegoroye yesterday donated N25,000 each to 200 widows for them to sustain themselves during the ongoing Ramadan and boost their petty trading. The Chairman of Solution 93.9 FM, after giving out the N5 million, urged the beneficiaries to use the period of Ramadan and Lent to pray for the Federal Government and particularly President Bola Tinubu for God to direct them to lead them aright.

He said: “We all need to pray for our leaders because when our leaders administer well and lead us right, the masses will also live well and benefit. “Their standard of living will improve and the environment will improve. The economy also will improve if they do it well. “And if it is the other way around and they don’t perform or lead well, it will also affect us. “So, the best thing is for us to support them, pray for them and this harsh economy will improve and bounce back.”