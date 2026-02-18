The Chief Executive Officer of Harmony Garden & Estate Development Ltd, Hon. Dr Saheed Audullahi, has extended warm greetings to Muslim faithful across Nigeria and in the diaspora as the holy month of Ramadan 2026 commences.

In his goodwill message, Dr Saheed urged Muslims to embrace the spiritual essence of Ramadan by upholding the values of sacrifice, humility, charity, and unity.

He described the sacred month as a period of deep reflection, renewed faith, and collective responsibility toward building stronger families and communities.

According to him, Ramadan offers a unique opportunity for believers to strengthen their relationship with Allah, support the less privileged, and promote peace in society.

“Ramadan is not only about fasting; it is a season of compassion, discipline, and renewed commitment to humanity. May this holy month bring peace to our hearts, stability to our nation, and prosperity to our collective endeavours,” he stated.

Dr Saheed, widely respected in Nigeria’s real estate sector, has built a reputation for visionary leadership and community development through large-scale housing projects tags Ibile Traditional Mortgage System across Lagos.

Under his leadership, Harmony Garden has delivered and continues to develop premium residential communities labelled the seven Citadels of Joy, including GranVille Estate, Lekki Aviation Town, The Parliament Estate, and Majestic Bay Estate.

Beyond business, Mr Ibile is known for youth empowerment initiatives and community engagement programmes, earning him recognition from professional bodies and student associations for his contributions to infrastructure development and socio-economic growth.

As Muslims around the world begin 30 days of fasting, prayer, and almsgiving, the Harmony Garden CEO encouraged Nigerians to remain hopeful and supportive of one another despite prevailing economic challenges.

He further prayed that the blessings of Ramadan 2026 would usher in renewed strength, divine favour, and lasting peace for Nigeria and the global Muslim community.