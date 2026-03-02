Ramadan: Halima Provides Support To Residents In Jigawa Central

In a strong show of empathy and public service, Halima Suleiman Zakari has extended Ramadan support to over 10,000 vulnerable individuals across Jigawa Central in Jigawa State.

The outreach programme, organised to mark the holy month of Ramadan, involved the distribution of vital food supplies and household essentials.

Beneficiaries received items such as rice, beans, cooking oil, spaghetti, wrappers, and cooking utensils. The initiative was designed to reduce hardship among disadvantaged families and enable them to observe Ramadan with dignity and ease.

During the distribution exercise, Dr Zakari reiterated her dedication to uplifting underserved communities and advancing inclusive welfare programmes that make a meaningful difference at the grassroots level.

The event drew the presence of community leaders, key stakeholders, and supporters, highlighting a shared commitment to unity, compassion, and long-term community growth.

Through sustained humanitarian outreach, Dr Zakari continues to demonstrate purposeful leadership grounded in service and social responsibility within Jigawa State and beyond.