Ramadan: Group Organize Prayer Session For Tinubu Over 2027 Poll

A group, the Iyaloja General Movement (IGM) has organized a prayer session for the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

The event which took place in Lagos on Thursday had in attendance include royal fathers, Islamic scholars, market leaders, political stakeholders, community members leaders as well as supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

It (the prayer session) was also the 9th Annual Ramadan Lecture, special prayer, and palliative distribution the Lagos State chapter of the IGM but was also attended by members from other chapters across the country.

Those present at the event include the Olu of Agege, Oba Kamila Oyedeji Akanni Isiba, the Alaige of Orile Agege Kingdom, Oba Ambaliu Akeem Adegbeyi (JP) and the Ologba of Ogba, Oba Latif Oladimeji Egbeyemi.

Speaking at the event, the Coordinator of the group, Comrade Mutiullahi Olaide Oladeebo told newsmen that the event was the group’s token efforts for the re-election bid of President Tinubu whom he praised for his efforts at reworking the country towards the path of growth and progress.

According to Oladdebo, the action forms the commencement of the mobilization plans of the IGM as an integral part of the APC for the re-election bid of the president and other candidates of the party.

“We are gathered here in the spirit of Ramadan season to commit our ways to Almighty Allah.

“We are here to pray for the government of our father and leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Not just that, we are equally praying for his victory at the forthcoming general election.

“We are doing this with the belief that what we have committed to God will turn out well and considering the fact that as Muslim faithfuls, we are of the belief that Allah in His infinite mercies do answer prayers during the Holy Ramadan month,” he said.

He added that the occasion also provided the opportunity to reach out to the poor and venerable segments of the society through distribution of food palliatives that further cushion the effects of the toll of observing the fast on them.

Comrade Oladeebo expressed the confidence that the APC, the President and all the candidates of the party will triumph at the poll and that the IGM will form part of the important stakeholders that would make that happen.