Ramadan: Group Organises Prayer Session For Tinubu Over 2027 Poll

A group, the Iyaloja General Movement (IGM), has organised a prayer session for the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election. The event, which took place in Lagos on Thursday, had in attendance royal fathers, Islamic scholars, market leaders, political stakeholders, community members, leaders, as well as supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It (the prayer session) was also the 9th Annual Ramadan Lecture, special prayer, and palliative distribution of the Lagos State chapter of the IGM, but was also attended by members from other chapters across the country.

Those present at the event include the Olu of Agege, Oba Kamila Oyedeji Akanni Isiba, the Alaige of Orile Agege Kingdom, Oba Ambaliu Akeem Adegbeyi (JP), and the Ologba of Ogba, Oba Latif Oladimeji Egbeyemi.

Speaking at the event, the coordinator of the group, Comrade Mutiullahi Olaide Oladeebo, told newsmen that the event was the group’s token ef- forts for the re-election bid of President Tinubu, whom he praised for his efforts at reworking the country towards the path of growth and progress.

According to Oladeebo, the action forms the commencement of the mobilisation plans of the IGM as an integral part of the APC for the re-election bid of the president and other candidates of the party.

“We are gathered here in the spirit of Ramadan season to commit our ways to Almighty Allah. “We are here to pray for the government of our father and leader, President Bola Tinubu.

“Not just that, we are equally praying for his victory at the forthcoming general election. “We are doing this with the belief that what we have committed to God will turn out well and considering the fact that as Muslim faithful, we are of the belief that Allah, in His infinite mercies do answer prayers during the Holy Ramadan month,” he said.