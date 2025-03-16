Share

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to religious harmony and development as he hosted prominent members of the Council of Ulama and Imams for an Iftar gathering at the Government House on Saturday, marking the 15th day of Ramadan.

The event provided an opportunity to strengthen unity, acknowledge the role of religious leaders in promoting peace, and unveil significant projects aimed at enhancing religious infrastructure in the state.

During the gathering, Yusuf announced plans to convert the Kofar Mata Eid Prayer Ground into an International Islamic Conference Centre to serve as a hub for religious activities rather than being left idle or misused after the two annual congregations.

He emphasized that while the ground is currently used only twice a year, transforming it into a world-class Islamic Centre would provide a permanent space for Islamic propagation and scholarly engagements.

He further disclosed that the foundation stone-laying ceremony is scheduled to take place two weeks after Eid al-Fitr, after which the centre will be handed over to the Ulama for management.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the renovation of all Friday mosques across the state, ensuring they meet a befitting standard for worshippers.

He directed the Commissioner for Religious Affairs to compile a list of mosques in need of urgent renovation for government intervention.

Additionally, he disclosed that a new, larger Government House Friday Mosque is under construction, designed to accommodate more worshippers and enhance spiritual activities.

Yusuf expressed deep appreciation for the continuous prayers, guidance, and contributions of religious leaders to the peace and stability of Kano State.

He urged them to continue fostering unity and peaceful coexistence among the people, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the government and religious institutions.

Speaking on behalf of the religious leaders, Sheikh Muhammad Nasir Adam, Imam of Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Mosque, commended the governor’s vision, stating that Islam encourages feeding those who fast and developing places of worship.

He assured the government of the Ulama’s unwavering support and prayers for the progress of the state.

The Iftar gathering was attended by members of the Shari’a Commission, the Executive Council, and other distinguished personalities.

Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s strong relationship with the Council of Ulama, assuring them that their input would continue to shape government policies to ensure lasting peace, stability, and religious harmony in Kano State.

