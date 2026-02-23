Ramadan: Gov Sani Hosts Council Of Imams, Ulamas

Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani on Sunday hosted the revered members of the Council of Imams and Ulamas from across Kaduna State to an Iftar ‘breaking of fast’ at the Government House, Kaduna State.

In their remarks, the speakers commended Sani’s efforts in fostering peace and unity among the people of the state, accelerating grassroots development, and strengthening interfaith harmony.

Governor Sani in his response appreciated the Council for gracing the occasion and for their heartfelt prayers for sustained peace in Kaduna State, enhanced security, and the continued success of his administration.

The Iftar was held as part of activities to commemorate the 2026 Ramadan fasting programme observed by the muslim faithful.