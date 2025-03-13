Ramadan: Gov Namadi Uncovers Mismanagement In Feeding Program

Share

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state has expressed his dismay over the poor performances of officials assigned to handle Ramadan feeding at Dundubus ward in the metropolitan Dutse Local Government Area.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after going around seeing things for himself, Governor Namadi said, “I felt disturbed by the way and manner in conducting the Ramadan feeding at Dundubus”

Namadi’s unscheduled visit to some of the centres was intended to assess the effectiveness and efficiency of the programme, which is designed to benefit vulnerable residents across the state.

During his inspection of feeding centres in Dundubus, Karnaya, Kaci, and Limawa—locations on the outskirts of Dutse—he expressed disappointment over the irregularities he discovered.

“I am disappointed, but not surprised, by the level of mismanagement and neglect I have seen today.

For example the quality and quantity of the distributed food items were poorly prepared despite allocation of substantial amount of monies earmarked.

Investigations have revealed that these shoddy deals were not peculiar to metropolitan Dutse but to almost all the centres, whereby most of the supervisors and the food vendors were accused of mismanaging the lump sum of monies allocated for the program as well as portraying negligence in handling the program.

It revealed that this year’s Ramadan feeding embarked upon by the Jigawa state government was nothing short of empowering the state APC officials in diverting most of the monies meant to feed the vulnerable into their private pockets.

While some centres were commended for their diligence and commitment to the programme, others were found to be failing in resource management and hygiene practices.

The Ramadan feeding program, approved by the State Executive Council, is expected to cost over ₦4.8 billion, with funding shared between the state government (55%) and local governments (45%).

The initiative’s aim was to provide food for residents across the 287 wards of the 27 local government areas, including those in rehabilitation centres, motor parks, and marketplaces.

