Ramadan: Gov Mohammed Reduces Working Hours For Civil Servants

As the 2026 Ramadan fasting kicks off on Wednesday, February 18, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has announced a reduction in official closing hours for civil servants across the state.

This is contained in a state circular issued on Tuesday by the Director of Establishments in the Office of the Head of Civil Service, Ismail Ibn L. Garam.

New Telegraph reports that the circular was addressed to the Chief of Staff (CoS), Government House, Bauchi.

The circular noted that from Mondays to Thursdays, civil servants are to close by 3:00 p.m., while the existing closing time of 1:00 p.m. on Fridays remains unchanged.

The circular further noted that the new working hours will take effect from the commencement to the end of the 1447AH/2026 Ramadan fasting period.

According to the statement, the decision is aimed at enabling Muslim civil servants to properly observe the tenets of Ramadan and participate fully in religious activities during the holy month.

The government urged workers to use the Ramadan period to pray for the progress, development, and peaceful coexistence of Bauchi State and the country at large.