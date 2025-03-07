Ramadan: Gov Inuwa Hosts State Lawmakers To Iftar

Share

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has hosted members of the Gombe State House of Assembly to a special Iftar (breaking of fast) at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House, Gombe.

The event, which is an annual tradition of the Governor during the holy month of Ramadan, was aimed at leveraging the season to strengthen the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya used the occasion to reflect on the longstanding relationship between the two arms of government, stating that the progress made by his administration in the last 6 years could not be achieved without the full support of the lawmakers.

“I am satisfied with the cordial relationship that exists between the arm I lead and the legislature. I am very much proud of this 7th Assembly. In fact, as far as I am concerned, we have no opposition in the House of Assembly when it comes to the issue of the development of the Gombe state.

“Anytime we need the support of the House on implementing policies or programs that propel development of Gombe, you act in the best interest of the state irrespective of political parties”, the Governor stated.

“This level of understanding and unity is commendable, and it is exactly what we need to move our state forward. For me, my ultimate aim is to leave Gombe far better than I met it.

“This is why I have consistently called on all of us to put aside sentiments and embrace the politics of development, politics that focus on progress, service delivery and the overall well-being of our people”, Governor Inuwa added.

He used the occasion to inform the lawmakers and the entire people of Gombe state of his administration’s decision to construct additional 114 Primary Healthcare Centres across the state, saying “as part of our continued efforts to strengthen the health sector and bring quality healthcare closer to the people, we are set to embark on the construction of 114 additional PHCs, one in each ward of the state.

“This is a deliberate decision to consolidate the gains we have made and ensure that every citizen, regardless of location, has access to basic and essential health services.”

In his remarks on behalf of the 24 legislators, the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his visionary leadership and commitment to the people of the state.

“Your Excellency, we appreciate you for honouring us in this way. It is an honour to join you for the Iftar. Let me tell you that we are very proud of your leadership and the genuine passion you have shown towards the development of Gombe State.

“We appreciate your contribution to our various constituencies. You have executed a lot of projects across the nooks and crannies of our constituencies.

“And let me reiterate that the Assembly remains resolute in its partnership with your administration, and we assure you of our continued loyalty”, the Speaker declared.

He further commended the Governor for his kind gesture towards the people of Gombe state in the holy month of Ramadan by distributing food palliative across the 114 wards of the 11 local government areas of the state, stating that this generous act has touched the lives of the citizens, especially the vulnerable members of the society.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Abubakar Inuwa Kari, welcomed the lawmakers to the first public iftar hosted by the Governor since the commencement of this year’s Ramadan, noting that his decision to host them as the first batch in the series of the iftar was in recognition of the high regard he has for them, while urging them to continue supporting Governor Inuwa Yahaya in his efforts to transform Gombe State for the betterment of its citizens.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya was joined at the event by the Deputy Governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau, Ph.D, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Nitte K. Amangal, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi and other government functionaries.

