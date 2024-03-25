Ramadan: Gov Idris Support 3,000 Women With N30m, Grains In Zuru Emirate

The two wives of Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Zainab Nasare and Hajiya Nafisa Nasir Idris have distributed grains and cash to 3000 women of the four Local Government Areas in Zuru Emirate.

The assistance covered the four local governments of Zuru, Fakai, Danko/Wasagu and Sakaba areas, according to a statement issued by Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to the State Governor on Media and Publicity.

The gesture was jointly supported by the two foundations of the governor’s wives, the NASARA Foundation of Hajiya Nasare and the NANAS Foundation of Hajiya Nafisa.

Distributing the items to the beneficiaries at Zuru town Hall, the spouses of Comrade, Dr. Nasir Idris, thanked the women of the area for their support to the incumbent administration of their husband.

Hajiya Nasare Nasir Idris Kauran Kwandu informed the gathering that N30 million would be disbursed as financial assistance to the women to support their families.

She requested the women to use this Blessed Month of Ramadan to pray for the State and the country for the prevalence of peace, unity and prosperity.

Similarly, Hajiya, Dr Nafisa Nasir Idris Kauran Kwandu remarked that the provision of food items and money to the women was aimed at cushioning the effect of the economic situation in the country and bringing succour to those observing the Ramadan fast.

Dr Nafisa announced that her foundation would sustain the empowerment of women already ongoing in all parts of Kebbi State for self-reliance through gainful ventures.

Blessing the gathering, the Kebbi State APC Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana Zuru said the ruling APC government would enhance the welfare of all communities through the provision of the dividends of democracy.

In a welcome address, the Sole Administrator of Zuru Local Government, who spoke on behalf of the Sole administrators of the four Local Governments in Zuru Emirate, Alhaji Isa Bala Gajere, commended Governor Nasir Idris for his fatherly care to the people of the Emirate and other sections of the state.

He extended similar appreciation to Hajiya Nasare and Hajiya Nafisa for their benevolence and compassion by providing palliatives to women.

On the occasion, lectures were delivered by Mallam Yusuf Ribah and Mallam Abubakar Ribah on the importance of feeding people in the month of Ramadan.

The Kebbi State Governor’s wives also visited Zuru Army Barracks where they provided foodstuffs, wrappers and cash to widows of fallen heroes as well as the Zuru Orphanage where they made similar donations to the children.

At the Palace of the Emir of Zuru, the wives of the governor informed the Monarch that they were there to seek his Royal Blessings for the success of the scheme.

In response, the Emir of Zuru, General Muhammadu Sani Sami, Gomo the second, commended them for their initiative to support women in the state, especially in this Month of Ramadan.

The elated Emir conferred traditional titles on the two wives of the governor respectively.

Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris is now Jagaban Matan Zuru while Hajiya, Dr. Nafisa Nasir Idris was conferred with the title of Aminiyar Matan Zuru, in recognition of their service to humanity.

Women who benefitted from the palliatives went home with one bag of rice and one bag of millet as well as ten thousand naira cash each.