Ramadan: Gov Idris Reduces Working Hours For Civil Servants

Share

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has approved the reduction in the working hours for civil servants during the period of Ramadan fasting in the state.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Establishment, Pension, and Training, Awwal Manu Dogondaji, civil servants will work from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Fridays.

The statement made available to newsmen on Monday noted that normal working hours would resume after Ramadan.

Dogondaji urged citizens to remain steadfast in prayers for lasting peace and stability in Kebbi State and Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

