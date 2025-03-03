New Telegraph

March 3, 2025
Ramadan: Gov Idris Reduces Working Hours For Civil Servants

Kebbi Govt Approves N75,000 As Minimum Wage

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has approved the reduction in the working hours for civil servants during the period of Ramadan fasting in the state.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Establishment, Pension, and Training, Awwal Manu Dogondaji, civil servants will work from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Fridays.

The statement made available to newsmen on Monday noted that normal working hours would resume after Ramadan.

Dogondaji urged citizens to remain steadfast in prayers for lasting peace and stability in Kebbi State and Nigeria.

 

