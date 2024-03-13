Ramadan: Fruit Prices Soar in Kano

Prices of fruits have skyrocketed in Kano due to increased patronage occasioned by the ongoing Ramadan fast, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. A check by NAN at the Yankaba and Yanlemu markets in the metropolis showed that prices had shot up within the last four days. NAN reports that an apple now sells for N450 as against its old price of N300.

Similarly, medium-sized watermelon now goes for N1,500 as against N700, while big one now goes for N3,000 as against the previous price of N1,7000. NAN also reports that one dozen oranges now cost N1,000 as against N700, while a bunch of bananas sold for N2,000 as against N1,200 before the fast started.

NAN further reports that a medium-sized pineapple now costs N800 while pawpaw is sold at N1,000 as against its old prices of N500 and N700, respectively. Further checks by NAN revealed that a 50 kg bag of locally milled rice is now selling at N62,000, while that of sugar is selling at a little over N82,000.