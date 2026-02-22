Ramadan: Fintiri Reviews Night-time Tricycle Restriction

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has approved a review of the nighttime restriction on commercial tricycles in parts of the state for the 2026 Ramadan period.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou, Chief Press Secretary to Fintiri, on Saturday in Yola.

The Governor said that the directive affected the operations of commercial tricycles, popularly known as ‘Keke Napep’, within Yola North, Yola South, and Girei Local Government Areas.

He explained that the restriction, which previously ran from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., would now commence from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily throughout Ramadan.

According to him, the review took immediate effect. “The adjustment is intended to allow Muslim faithful attend latenight tafsir sessions with ease during the holy month.

“The review was informed by the government’s commitment to supporting religious observance while sustaining gains recorded in peace and security across the state,” he said.

The governor directed the security agencies to intensify patrols within the affected local government areas through the deployment of additional personnel to safeguard lives and property.

Fintiri warned that any breach of the law would be dealt with decisively. He also appealed to the residents to act responsibly and avoid actions capable of undermining the peace and stability currently enjoyed across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Adamawa Government, in February 2021, imposed restrictions on the movement of tricycles and motorcycles in some affected areas.

It was done through the Adamawa State Restriction of Movement of Tricycles/Motorcycles Executive Order No. 1 of 2021, to strengthen public safety and security.