Ramadan: FG Gives Palliatives To Vulnerable Families In Nasarawa

The Federal Government has given Ramadan palliatives to over 400 vulnerable families in Nasarawa State under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope facilitated by the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Jonathan Eze, the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media and made available to journalists in Abuja.

According to the statement, the relief package includes bags of rice, solar electronics, and cash donations for each beneficiary, among other essential items. This initiative aims to cushion the effects of poverty and provide immediate support to the most vulnerable members of society.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim emphasized that the intervention aligns with President Tinubu’s vision of providing direct assistance to struggling communities.

“This initiative is part of Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, designed to uplift the less privileged and vulnerable members of our society. We will continue to support those in need and complement the Federal Government’s efforts in tackling poverty,” she stated.

She further called on well-meaning individuals, philanthropists, and corporate organizations to contribute to similar humanitarian efforts, stressing that collective action is essential to improving the lives of Nigerians.

Sulaiman Ibrahim urged beneficiaries to use the items wisely, assuring those who were unable to receive assistance this time that more palliatives would be distributed in due course.

Responding, the Emir of Keffi, Alhaji Shehu Chindo Yamusa, expressed deep appreciation for the Minister’s dedication to humanitarian service, acknowledging the positive impact of her efforts not only in Keffi and Nasarawa State but across Nigeria.

“We are grateful for this thoughtful intervention. I encourage others to follow the Minister’s example and contribute to the well-being of our people,” the Emir stated.

This intervention reaffirms the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive economic relief and sets the stage for continued support to vulnerable communities under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

