Ramadan: FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, as Public Holiday, in celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration, congratulated the Muslim faithful across the country on the successful completion of fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan.

A statement signed on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, said the Minister enjoined the Faithfull to “embrace the virtues of self-discipline, compassion, generosity and peace, emphasising the importance of love, forgiveness, and solidarity in building a harmonious society”.

According to the statement: “Dr Tunji-Ojo also encouraged citizens to celebrate safely and responsibly, while remembering the less privileged through acts of kindness and charity, in keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan and Eid.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, he extended heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all Muslim faithful and prayed that the blessings of the season bring happiness, success, and fulfillment to everyone”.

