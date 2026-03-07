Ramadan Feedings: Kano Govt Creates Employments For Food Vendors

The Kano State Government,2026 Ramadan Feedings Programs, has taken toll with over 115 Centers across 8 Metropolitan Local Governments receiving daily fasting breakfast.

This is even as one of the food fasting producers, Ten to Ten uses the opportunity to employed 240 Adhoc Staff who are cooking and distributing the meals to the designated centers.

Another food producing center, Meena, said they employed over 550 Adhoc Staff, to produced daily fasting breakfast for their designated centers.

Speaking while supervising the production of the Ramadan feeding meals, the Chairman of the State 2026 Ramadan Feedings Committee, Sheikh Tijjani Auwal Sani who also double as the Commissioner on Religious Affairs, hinted that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is concerned on the quality of food that will be used to feeds the fasting indigents.

He said last year they were having only 95 centers but this year 2026 they increased the centers to 115 to cover enough areas were downtrodden Kano people’s are.

“In each of the center we ensure that 1000 ration were given and each plates of the Foods are produced at the Cost of N1300 only,” the Chairman noted.

Speaking, the Secretary of the Committee, Akibu Isa, commended Governor Yusuf for his humanly concern on the standard of living of the Kano people, assuring that their Jobs will ensure that the foods produce are been enjoyed by the targeted beneficiaries.

Hajiya Sa’a Adau Isa Rano the owner of the Ten to Ten Ramadan feedings center, said she is covering over 25 centers with 240 staff.

Other center visited by the Committee included Meena Ramadan Feedings center.