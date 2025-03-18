Ramadan Feeding: Yusuf Commends Food Vendors In Kano

Share

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has commended the management of 10 to 10 Restaurant and Meena Event for their dedication to the Kano State Ramadan feeding programme, which is providing meals to 91,000 people daily across the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Monday.

During an inspection visit to 10 to 10 Restaurant, the governor praised the high hygiene standards and efficiency of both food providers, who have been entrusted with preparing Iftar meals for fasting Muslims.

10 to 10 is feeding 30,000 people across 30 centres, while Meena Event is serving 31,000 people at 31 centres, ensuring that each location provides meals for 1,000 individuals every day.

Yusuf reflected on last year’s feeding programme, noting that with the new strategy and expanded reach, the initiative is now benefiting needy people across the state.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring food security for vulnerable residents, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

The governor’s visit reinforces his administration’s focus on accountability, transparency, and the well-being of Kano’s people, as he continues to oversee the implementation of programs designed to support the less privileged.

The Governor further said as part of the Ramadan gesture, the state has extended a truck of rice to all 44 Local Government Areas for onward distribution to vulnerable groups.

“We wish to call on wealthy individuals across the state to complement the government’s efforts in feeding the vulnerable people even beyond the month of Ramadan,” Yusuf said

