Ramadan Feeding: Gov Yusuf Decries Diversion Of Food In Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has openly criticized the ongoing Ramadan Feeding Program in the Kano metropolis, citing concerns of food diversion.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf highlighted his dissatisfaction with the situation.

During an unplanned visit to a feeding centre in Gidan Maza, Municipal Local Government Area, Governor Yusuf voiced his disappointment with the actions of program handlers, whom he accuses of misappropriating the food meant for the beneficiaries.

READ ALSO: Gov Abba Flag Off N27bn UnderPass OverPass Bridges

Gov Abba Uncovers Warehouse For Palliatives Diversion

Gov Abba Seeks Approval Of Additional N24bn In Supplementary Budget He stressed the significance of transparency and accountability, firmly stating, “Dishonesty and mismanagement of public resources will not be tolerated.” The impromptu inspection was triggered by intelligence reports indicating irregularities in managing the feeding program at various centres in the metropolis. By taking such proactive measures, the Governor demonstrates the government’s dedication to ensuring the successful execution of social welfare initiatives during the sacred month of Ramadan. Recalls that the Kano State government has allocated N6 billion for the 2024 Ramadan feeding program covering all 44 local government areas within the state.