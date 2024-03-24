Ramadan Feeding: Gov Yusuf Debunks Spending N6bn

…Says Allegations Baseless

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kyari Yusuf has refuted the claims making rounds that he allocated the sum of N6 billion for the Ramadan Feeding Programme in the state.

Debunking the allegation in a statement issued via his verified X account, the Governor referred to the purported reports as mere “speculations”.

The governor said: “Over the past few days, I’ve observed heightened media speculations about our government purportedly budgeting the sum of six billion naira for the Ramadan Feeding Program.

“I wish to categorically state that the actual amount for the program is the sum of one billion one hundred and ninety-seven million seven hundred thousand naira, for the whole month.

“I also counsel the media to ensure that they get their figures regarding our projects from the proper sources without giving credence to speculative figures.” The post stated.

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, recently paid a visit to various centres where food is being distributed to those in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

The surprise visit aimed to assess the performance of those entrusted with the important task of providing food to the less fortunate and ensuring their adherence to guidelines.

Upon visiting one of the centres, Governor Yusuf expressed dissatisfaction with the food preparation and distribution methods.

He expressed his disappointment with the subpar quality of the food. “Is this kunu?” Wow, check that out. Is there any sugar available? It’s baffling how such subpar food is being distributed, especially considering the significant funds allocated for this programme.

He added, “How can someone prepare this poorly and give people as food? Wallahi, Allah will deal with anyone doing this during this holy period of Ramadan.”

The visit coincides with the public’s response to the significant amount of money allocated by the Northwest Governors for Ramadan feeding