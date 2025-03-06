Ramadan Feeding: Gov Radda God-Sent Messiah – Kaita

Share

…Commends Governor’s Ramadan Feeding Programme

Dr Ibrahim Sani Kaita has commended the initiative of Katsina State Governor, Dr Umar Dikko Radda, to share essential commodities with the elderly and vulnerable members of society during the Ramadhan period.

Speaking during a recent media parley, Dr Kaita said the program, which aims to alleviate the suffering of the common man during the holy month, has been hailed as a timely and thoughtful gesture.

According to him, the feeding program will go a long way in easing the burden of high food costs on the people of Katsina State.

He described Governor Radda as a “God-given Messiah” to the state and urged residents to rally around the governor to make Katsina great.

The Ramadan feeding program is part of the state government’s efforts to support its citizens during the holy month.

Recently, the Katsina State Government approved N2.3 billion for the procurement of grains and essential commodities ahead of Ramadan. The initiative aims to enable less privileged citizens to observe Ramadan fasting with ease.

The policy will see the selling of a substantial part of the grains to members of the public at subsidized prices.

Equally, Dr Kaita commended the initiative of buying fertilizer by the government and selling them at control prices, a program which will go a long way in ensuring food security.

Dr. Kaita also emphasized the importance of prayer for lasting peace and tranquility in the state and the country.

He disclosed that people should be conducting daily special prayers and recitations of the Holy Qur’an throughout the fasting period for more blessings in the state and the entire country.

As the people of Katsina State come together to observe Ramadan, Governor Radda’s feeding program is a welcome relief.

Dr. Kaita’s commendation is a pointer to the positive impact of the initiative and a reminder of the importance of leadership and community in times of need.

