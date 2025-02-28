Ramadan: Fasting Commences On Saturday- Sultan Of Sokoto

Share

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Saturday, March 1, as the first day of Ramadan 1446 AH.

In a nationwide broadcast, the Sultan announced that the Sultanate Council’s moon sighting committee received reports from traditional rulers and religious leaders across the country, confirming the sighting of the new crescent moon.

The Sultan urged Muslims to dedicate themselves during the Ramadan period and use this time to pray for Nigeria and its leaders.

He also emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence among Muslims and encouraged the wealthy to support the needy and less privileged individuals during the fasting period.

Furthermore, the Sultan prayed to God Almighty to grant Nigerian leaders the wisdom to steer the country’s affairs effectively.

The League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland has also declared March 1 as the start of Ramadan, breaking away from the traditional practice of waiting for the Sultan’s declaration.

