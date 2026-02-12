Ramadan Fast: Gov Aliyu Approves Payment Of February Salaries From Friday

In a bid to ensure that civil servants in Sokoto State commence the 2026 Ramadan fast with ease, the Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has approved the immediate payment of February salaries, beginning Friday, 13th February 2026.

A statement signed by Abubakar Bawa, Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, further stated that the payment, as usual, covers workers in the State Civil Service, Local Government Councils, Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) staff, as well as pensioners across the state.

Gov. Aliyu urged civil servants to reciprocate this and other gestures by the state government through dedication and commitment to their duties.

“They are expected to be punctual, hardworking, committed, and above all, sincere in the discharge of their responsibilities in their respective departments, so that we can collectively achieve our desired goal of meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate in the state.”

The governor reaffirmed that his administration remains fully committed to ensuring a vibrant, efficient, and productive civil service in Sokoto State.

He also expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their continued support and prayers for his administration.