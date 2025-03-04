Ramadan Fast: A Moment For Sober Reflection

Share

Engaging the attention of approximately 1.9 billion people globally, some 446 million out of 1.02 billion Africans, 105 million of whom are Nigerians – all Muslim faithful, the Islamic fasting period is meant for abstaining from food, drink and all manner of frivolous lifestyle.

Mandatory for all healthy Muslims, this year’s Ramadan 1446 comes in the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar calendar on the 29th day of the Shaban.

Those exempted from fasting include young children, sick people, travellers, pregnant women, nursing mothers and those experiencing menstruation.

With the sighting of the crescent moon by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar III and the declaration of Ramadan on Saturday March 1, 2025 as the first day of the fasting season, this moment calls for sober reflection, not just for individuals, but communities and countries.

As the Sultan rightly noted in his speech there should be full dedication to fervent prayers – seeking Allah’s guidance for themselves, the nation and the leaders.

It should also provide the opportunity for acts of’ charity with support for the less privileged in the society. When looked at in its distilled essence there are three types of fasting for Muslims.

The first is the obligatory fasting of Ramadan (Fard). Next is Wajid on non-fixed days, which they are obliged to perform if they miss the Fard.

And there is the Sunnah and Nafil, a non-obligatory fasting to follow Sunnah like Sawm on Mondays and Thursdays. But what is imperative, is for those fasting to keep to the rules of it by all good means. All fasting has its advantages and disadvantages.

According to experts on human nutrition fasting leads to weight loss, body detoxification, rejuvenation and assistance in the treatment of ailments such as cancer and arthritis. The other side of the coin is that once one stops eating food for between 12 hours to 16 hours the body is left with no choice but to start breaking down the muscle for protein.

That brings to the fore the importance of people who are fasting to have the requisite knowledge on which types of food to eat and those to avoid. The best choice of the food items to eat are low-fat, low-sodium types which are definitely rich in protein, fibre, vitamins and essential minerals.

This auspicious occasion of the Ramadan is therefore one also meant for our political leaders to reflect on what they stand for and practising what they preach

These include fruits, vegetables, whole grains and nuts. The ones to avoid include salty, fried, fatty, as well as ones with too much pepper so as not to make the intestines vulnerable to peptic ulcer.

Rather, Greek yogurt should be taken as it is rich in probiotics that guarantee protection of the digestive system, especially the intestines.

What it therefore means is that Muslims should be well informed about the health benefits of these best foods for the fasting season.

That situation of the need for public enlightenment on some important issues related to fasting is a clarion call on the Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) to rise up to the moment and play their part.

Much as it is noteworthy that the Federal Fire Service (FFS) has launched a comprehensive safety campaign, to protect lives and property as much of the cooking would be done in the early hours of the day, the NGOs with focus on helping the poor, malnourished children and women, especially those in orphanages and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps should express their milk of human kindness.

Indeed, it is praise worthy to note that the Niger State Government has come up with initiatives to reach out to people caught at the low rung of the societal ladder.

That is, by distributing essential materials to the needy citizens. Other states are therefore enjoined to take a cue from such life-saving activities and provide succour when needy most.

That is the essence of religion, looked at in the first instance. It goes beyond rhetoric to pragmatic, purposeful and impactful interventions, as stated. As aptly stated by President Bola Tinubu while speaking on the fasting season: “Ramadan is a time for deep reflection, renewed devotion to Allah, and acts of compassion and generosity towards humanity.”

This auspicious occasion of the Ramadan is therefore one also meant for our political leaders to reflect on what they stand for and practise what they preach. In their sober reflections they should ask themselves these pertinent questions.

For instance: “Am I making a positive impact on the quality of life of the people I claim to lead?” “Are the majority better off now than when I took over the baton of political power?” “Am I a good ambassador of the religion that I claim to practice?” “Am I fulfilling my campaign promises to the people and do I really show that I have the fear of Allah in my words and actions?”

With credible answers provided to these questions from the political elite, especially during this moment of sober reflection, we expect a much better Nigeria propelled by good governance and anchored on connecting the people with the vast natural resources Allah has abundantly blessed the country with.

That is instead of a government of the favoured, by the favoured and for the favoured. That is the significance of the Ramadan as Prophet Muhammed (peace be unto him) rightly delivered to the Muslims. It all boils down to loving our neighbours as ourselves, which is what our Creator demands of us all.

