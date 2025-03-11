Ramadan: Ex-Nigeria Envoy Donates N10m To Sokoto PDP Leaders

Share

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Faruk Malami Yabo, has donated the sum of Ten Million Naira for the welfare of party leaders in the state.

The gesture, according to Yabo, is meant to cushion economic hardship and enable both party executives and members to observe Ramadan fasting with ease.

Speaking while handing out the donation, Yabo, who was represented by the former Chairman of the Sokoto State Traders Association and party Stalwart, Kabiru Hali, urged the party members to remain steadfast.

He also charged them to unite and work towards the growth and progress of the party at all levels of the State.

The cash donation is in addition to the twenty million naira earlier donated to the party for the welfare of members and its leaders in the state.

Responding while receiving the cash donation, the party Treasurer in the state, Yahaya Dallatu, on behalf of State Chairman Bello Aliyu Goronyo thanked Ambassador Yabo for their support to the party.

He is assured of their steadfastness in uniting members of the party for it to succeed at all polls in the forthcoming general elections come 2027.

Yabo was the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election and later governorship aspirant of the party in 2023 before defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.

