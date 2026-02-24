Ramadan: Epe LG Boss Calls For Prayers

The Epe Local G o v e r n m e n t Council Chairman, Princess Surah Animashaun, has called on Muslims to use the opportunity of the ongoing Ramadan fast to offer serious prayers for Nigeria’s unity, peace, stability and economic recovery.

Animashaun made this call at the weekend in a Ramadan message to the people of Epe LGA of Lagos State. The chairman urged citizens of the state and the local government council to use the period to pray for the state, local government council, and Nigeria in general.

He said: “I wish to congratulate the Muslim Ummah for witnessing another month of Ramadan and to wish them a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.

“The holy month of Ramadan, for millions around the world, has always been an opportunity to renew and strengthen their faith through rigorous fasting, devout prayers, reading of the Qurãn, reflective meditation, and carrying out of charitable deeds.

“All these acts closely conformed to the universal values that the Islamic faith promotes namely, peace, kindness, love and respect for others.”