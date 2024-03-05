Ramadan: Emir of Kano begs traders to reduce food prices

The Emir of Kano Aminu Ado-Bayero has appealed to traders of essential commodities to reduce the cost of foodstuffs and other goods to enable the masses to easily observe Ramadan. He made the call at the weekend in Zaria during the lunch of a book titled ‘Dauloli a Kasar Hausa’ (Kingdoms in Hausaland) by Sa’idu-Mohammed Gusau. Ado-Bayero also advised wealthy Nigerians to help the less privileged during Ramadan.

The emir commended the book’s publisher for providing details on the Hausa Kingdoms in Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi and Zazzau, among others. “They offered a clear explanation of the administrative system of governance deployed by each kingdom, their trades, norms and values,” he said. The book reviewer Ahmed Zaria of the Kaduna State University said the 356-page book has seven chapters. Zaria said the book provides a clear narrative and history of the Hausa kingdoms, their politics, administration, norms, and values from their inception.