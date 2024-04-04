Ramadan: Emir, Dangote Distribute Palliatives In Bauchi

The Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu kicked off the distribution of the food items donated by the Aliko Dangote Foundation to the state. Speaking during the event in his palace, the monarch, represented by the District Head of Bauchi Alhaji Nuru Adamu Jumba, called on other philanthropists to emulate the gesture.

The representative of the Foundation Alhaji Sani Suleiman said 10 kilograms of 25,000 bags of rice were donated to the state by the body for onward distribution. The Chief Imam of ATBU Mosque Prof. Mansur Isa Yelwa called on the Foundation to use Islamic organisations in reaching out to the needy across the state.