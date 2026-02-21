Ramadan, Election Nature Causes Of  Low Turnout In Kano – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has attributed the sharp low turnout of voters in the Kano House of Assembly Reruns election to the timing of the Election (Ramadan) and because it is bye elections.

Speaking while observing voting in the elections, the State Electoral Commissioner, Ambassador Abdu Zango, said that people largely failed to come out because they see the elections as a minor one.

“Two things are responsible for the voters’ apathy, which include Ramadan and the Nature of the election, which People see as not a big one, but I believe before closing, many turn out”.

It is reported that the Rerun Elections into the State House of Assembly in Ungogo Local Government area of Kano, witnessed a heavy low turnout with Polling Units having fewer than five Voters voting as at 11 am

In Panisau Pooling Unit, Ungogo, 5 elections officers arrived 8wm and as at 10.30 am, only six persons voted.

Similarly, at 003 Kera Panisau Ward with 804 Registered Voters, only 19 voted as at 11 am, according to the Presiding officer Sani Kabiru and the Presiding Officer 019 Ezier said only 4 voted out of 31 registered.

At Ungogo KuduB, with 54 voters, only 3 cast their votes according to the Presiding officer Aisha Sani Dalha and at

Ungogo Kudu1 1378 registered voters Basma Ahmad Salihu Presiding officer, said 77 so far voted.

Our Correspondent observed that on the INEC Ballot Papers no sign of PDP, NNPP, and ADC.

Similarly, in the Kano Municipal House of Assembly Reruns election witnessed yet another unprecedented voters Apathy.

In Kankarofi 062, with registered Voters 101, only four voted, according to the Presiding officer, Khadijah Adam Sani, the problems go on to all other Pooling Units.

However, the Electoral Commissioner, Ambassador Abdu Zango, hints that so far, so good as far as Security is concerned, because there are no issues in Kano, no violence, and there is enough presence of Security at the Pooling Units.