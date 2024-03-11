Ramadan: Ekiti Commissioner Felicitates Muslim Youth, Seeks Prayers Against Insecurity, Joblessness

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Gold Adesola Adedayo, has felicitated Muslims under the auspices of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organizations (NACOMYO).

The Commissioner made this known while speaking with Muslims across the globe as they begin Ramadan fasting.

Adedayo urged the youth to exhibit piety and sacrifices during the 30 days of Ramadan fasting and deploy the opportunity availed to them by the holy month to pray against insecurity, unemployment, and poverty which are the major ills confronting the nation.

The Commissioner spoke in his message released on Monday, congratulating the Muslim ummah, particularly the youth wing of Islam on the commencement of Ramadan fasting.

Adedayo described the annual exercise as part of the pillars of Islam identified by the holy Prophet to seek the face of Allah to overcome human challenges, individually and collectively.

He urged NACOMYO members as a vibrant wing of the Islamic faith to use their participation in the holy exercise to intercede for Nigeria to become a great nation where youth can progress and prosper.

Adedayo appealed to Muslim youth to particularly consider themselves as agents of change and spread the gospel of peaceful co-existence among all religions for the nation to be at peace.

“Let me congratulate the Muslim youth in Ekiti and Nigeria as they commence on this holy journey that will last for 30 days. This is the immense sacrifice needed to build the world and underscore the huge contributions Muslims are making to the global community.

“Ramadan represents a strategic pillar in Islam. It underscores love, spiritual uplift, unity, sacrifice, holiness, endurance, and courage. All these are necessary features the citizens must display and demonstrate for the nation to progress and develop.

“As Muslims begin this holy journey, I know that the most troubling evils bedeviling our youth are spiraling spate of joblessness, poverty, and insecurity. I beseech you to offer prayer supplications for Nigeria to subdue all these daunting challenges.

“As youth and future leaders, consider yourselves as potent weapons of change. Spread the gospel of unity by your preachings, conducts, and comportments, so that our nation can be in peace and harmony to frontally confront whatever challenges we have.

“The Government of Governor Biodun Oyebanji has demonstrated to be a lover of all faiths. This he demonstrated by his uncommon fraternity with Christians and Muslims and the way he ensured fair representation in government. He deserves your support in the form of prayers.

“As Ramadan offers us this opportunity, we must consider it as the patriotic duty to help Ekiti and Nigeria in prayers, so that we can reach the promised land and rejoice together as one nation that attained prosperity through unity and hardwork”.