Ramadan: Edu Breaks Fast with Over 1,500 PWDs In FCT

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Betta Edu, has broken Ramadan fast with over 1,500 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the Karonmajigi community of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in the spirit of Ramadan and solidarity with vulnerable groups.

Edu, in a press statement, said the programme— which began in Bogobiri and Nasarawa Bakoko in Calabar during her tenure as Director-General of the Primary Healthcare Development Agency and later as Commissioner for Health in Cross River State— was organised to pray for Nigeria and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She recalled that in 2025, she hosted the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and his entourage for an iftar with Muslim communities in Calabar. The event was also attended by the Acting Governor of Cross River State and the management of the University of Calabar, bringing Christians and Muslims together in the state around the same period last year.

During the weekend visit to Karonmajigi, Edu met with visually impaired individuals and other persons with various disabilities facing socio-economic challenges.

She expressed delight on seeing beneficiaries of previous empowerment programmes, including those who received Point-of-Sale (POS) machines and vocational training with start-up support, still sustaining their businesses.

One of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Ibrahim Jubril, who is visually impaired, said the empowerment had helped sustain his large household.

“Dr. Betta, since you empowered us with the POS business on behalf of the President in 2023, that is what my family of 15 has survived on for over two years now. We pray that the government remembers persons with disabilities again,” he said.

Responding, Edu said it was encouraging to see empowerment initiatives yielding positive results for families.

“Seeing the seeds we sowed under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership still yielding fruits for families is profoundly encouraging,” she said.

She called for increased support for persons with disabilities and emphasised the importance of education and healthcare for their children.

Edu also commended the local family health centre and urged residents to make effective use of it to ensure children receive proper healthcare and routine immunisation.

The interfaith iftar and Lenten gathering highlighted unity beyond religion, tribe, culture and economic status.

Edu also prayed for peace, development and improved security across Nigeria, particularly for vulnerable families and children, including those in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

Speaking on behalf of the Emir of Karonmajigi, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammed Katsina, the Secretary of the Community of Persons Living with Disabilities in the FCT, Muhammed Dantani, expressed appreciation for Edu’s continued support to the community.

He noted that her engagement with the community dates back to her time as the National Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Community members also acknowledged her impact through empowerment initiatives, educational support, shelter, vocational training and business start-up programmes.

Residents concluded the gathering with prayers for Edu’s continued success, protection and long life, commending her for bringing hope, food and support to the Karonmajigi community during the holy season.