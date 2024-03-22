Ramadan/Easter: Adeleke Approves March Salaries, Pensions, Palliatives

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the payment of salaries, pensions and palliatives for the month of March for all public servants in the state.

This comes barely 24 hours after the Governor announced the promotion of some service personnel due for promotion in 2023.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed and made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Friday.

“It should be noted that the Governor, as a show of love for the entire workforce, gave the approval despite the fact that the State allocation from the Federation account is yet to be released.

According to the statement, the Head of Service, Mr Samuel Ayanleye Aina confirmed the approval of the March salaries, pension and palliatives, noting that the fast-tracked approval covered all categories of state and local government employees including tertiary institutions in the State.

“I can confirm that Mr Governor has approved the March salaries, pension and palliative wage awards, including the usual payment of the outstanding half salary for retirees under the contributory pension scheme yet to obtain their bonds. Mr Governor requested the file and granted immediate approval.

“Any moment from now, alerts will be landing in our peoples’ accounts. This is a preemptive step on the part of Mr Governor to meet the needs of our people”, the Head of Service explained.

Governor Adeleke who has been hosting inter-faith leaders at the Government House said he approved the early payment to ease the burden of the workers ahead of the Easter period.

“ As I wish Muslim and Christian’s faithfuls blessed fasting season, the early payment is a gesture of support for workers whose welfare remains the number one priority of our administration”, the Governor noted.