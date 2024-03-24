Ramadan: Doguwa Shares N100m, Food Items To Constituents

A former House of Representatives Majority Leader, and the current House Committee Chairman on Downstream Petroleum, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, in the spirit of the Ramadan fasting period, shared N100 million cash with hundreds of his constituents to cushion the effects of hardship among them.

Doguwa said in a release he signed and sent to Newsmen through WhatsApp, that the measures taken were done to help the Federal Government efforts to ensure that hunger and starvation that greed the land is been taking care of.

He said, “I’m distributing a total Sum of 100 Million Naira in cash to Party Members and other Members of the public, as my small contribution to the Federal Government serious measures in tackling poverty in the land”.

He notes that other items he distributed include 2. 2000 bags of rice in 25bgs, 300bags of Millets, 200 units of Water pumping machines to amplify irrigation farming