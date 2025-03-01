Ramadan: Deputy Speaker Urges Prayer For Nation

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has extended his heartfelt felicitations to Nigerian Muslims as they observe Ramadan, a sacred month of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and devotion to Allah.

Kalu commended the resilience and determination of the Muslim community, acknowledging their commitment to their faith as well as their contributions to the nation’s growth and development.

He urged them to rededicate themselves to God through fasting, prayers and the charitable acts the period of Ramadan embodies, emphasizing the importance of unity and strengthening of bonds with their neighbours.

Kalu also encouraged the Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s progress and prosperity, expressing his optimism about the country’s potential for greatness and a brighter future.

The deputy speaker reiterated the commitment of the federal government towards improving the lives of the citizens, noting that the national parliament is not only mindful of the contemporary economic challenges but also dutifully addressing them through relevant laws.

Kalu wished the Muslims a blessed Ramadan, filled with spiritual growth, joy and love.

