Ramadan: Dan’Iya Donates Food, Cash To Vulnerable In Sokoto

Alhaji Murtala Abdulkadir Dan’Iya, a renowned philanthropist and businessman in Sokoto State, has made a significant donation to support the less privileged in the State.

The donation was strategically allocated, with four local government areas severely affected by banditry -Isa, Sabon Birni, Goronyo, and Rabah – receiving N10 million and 200 bags of rice each.

The remaining 19 local government areas received N5 million and 100 bags of rice each.

He distributed N142.1 million and over 5,600 bags of rice to vulnerable individuals, including prisoners, internally displaced persons, and others across the state.

Dan’Iya’s generosity extended to correctional centers, hospitals, mosques, and residents of the Hubbaren Shehu area, who also received cash and bags of rice.

His goal is to ease the hardship faced by the less privileged during the month of Ramadan.

Dan’Iya appealed to wealthy individuals and politicians to assist the needy during this sacred month.

He also commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s efforts to improve the lives of state residents, citing various initiatives and projects executed across the 23 local government areas.

The Chairman of the Sokoto State Zakat and Endowment Commission and a community leader, Sarkin Fulani Muhammad Nasir, praised Dan’Iya’s efforts and encouraged others to emulate his generosity.

