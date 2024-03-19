Ramadan: Dangote Provides Free Meals for 10,000 People in Kano

Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, through the Aliko Dangote Foundation, has launched the distribution of free meals to no fewer than 10,000 fasting Muslims in Kano State. The foundation also distributed one million bags of rice, worth over N13 billion in the 36 states and Abuja.

This is geared towards alleviating the severe economic hardship in the country. This is in addition to the distribution of 20,000 loaves of bread daily to Kano residents, and 15,000 daily to Lagos residents. The packed meals are distributed at Juma’at mosques, streets, prisons, orphanages, remand homes, and other places in Kano and its environs. A resident of Tarauni, Musa Maikatako, praised Dangote for the gesture.

“I know a lot of people in this state who could break their fast with water only. So this meal is a great relief,” he said. Inna Tukur expressed delight in the distribution of the meals. She said: “In this hardship, when we find it difficult to eat even two times a day, but out of the blue moon, somebody presented this delicious food to me, it is highly incredible.”