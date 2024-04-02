Ramadan: Dangote Distributes 25,000 Bags Of Rice In Bauchi

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, on Monday, flagged off the distribution of rice palliatives donated by Aliko Dangote Foundation to the state to help ease the Ramadan fast.

Speaking at the distribution exercise in his palace, the Emir who was represented by the District Head of Bauchi, Nuru Adamu Jumba, called on other philanthropists to emulate the gesture for the welfare and well-being of the people.

Adamu said prior to the commencement of the Ramadan fast, there was great concern about the challenges to be faced by many families as a result of the ongoing hardship in the country.

In a remark, the representative of the Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Sani Suleiman, disclosed that 10 kilograms of 25,000 bags of rice were donated to the state by the Foundation for onward distribution to beneficiaries and assured of more support to the state after the Ramadan period.

Also speaking, the Chief Imam of ATBU Mosque, Professor Mansur Isa Yelwa, called on the Aliko Dangote Foundation to use Islamic organisations in reaching out to the needy across the state for fair and transparent distribution to improve the well-being of the people.

On his part, the chairman of Bauchi Muslim Coalition (BMCC) who is spearheading the exercise, Professor Salisu Shehu represented by Dr Muhammad Alkali, explained that BMCC came into being during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist the people during the lockdown and appreciated Aliko Dangote Foundation for the gesture and assured of continued collaboration towards providing succour to people.