Ramadan: Clerics Advise Nigerians To Strengthen Family Ties

Share

Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, have been encouraged to strengthen family bonds and ties to receive the favour and blessings of God in their lives.

The Chief Imam of Oluwole Ogba Central Mosque, Sheikh Saadulahi Mohammad Bello, delivered this message in Lagos during the 10th Ramadan Lecture of the Laguda Descendants Union of Lagos and those in the diaspora and held on Saturday at the Ogba area of the State.

Sheikh Bello emphasized that disputes are inevitable within families; however, achieving peaceful resolution and maintaining harmonious relationships is crucial to keeping families united.

He urged patience and understanding among family members, stating that anyone who breaks family bonds would miss out on God’s mercy.

In his lecture titled “The Islamic Perspective on Family Disputes and Tolerance,” Sheikh Bello pointed out that those who contribute to family affairs and refrain from associating partners with God, observe the five daily prayers (Solat), give to charity, and strengthen family ties would be granted God’s mercy.

He praised the efforts of the Laguda Descendants Union in promoting the development of Islam and encouraged the children of the union to continue their commendable work.

The cleric stressed that strengthening family bonds and unity plays a significant role in fostering societal development. In a separate lecture titled “Crimes and Challenges of Youth in Our Society,” Professor Abdul-Kabir Paramole from the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies at Lagos State University expressed concern over the increasing crime rates.

He identified negligence and weak family backgrounds as contributing factors to this rise in crime. Professor Paramole highlighted that those who commit crimes are not outsiders but rather members of families, stressing the importance of parental care and mutual understanding in preventing criminal behaviours.

He urged parents to protect their children from the torments of the Day of Judgment by ensuring they are knowledgeable about religion and the teachings of Allah, which would help guide them on the right path.

Professor Paramole emphasized that parents should teach their children to love everyone, quoting Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) teaching to love one’s neighbours as oneself.

He advocated for instilling values of good neighbourliness in children, regardless of religious differences. The professor reiterated the importance of training children to show mercy, emphasizing that respect and good home training are essential.

He stated that charity should begin at home by teaching children kindness and compassion and that parents should encourage their children to be content with what they have to prevent them from exceeding boundaries.

Professor Paramole noted that parents who instruct their children to be truthful, fear God, and guide them on the right path are less likely to have children who engage in criminal activities.

Special prayers were offered for the departed members of the Laguda Descendants Union. A member of the Laguda Decedents Union, Mr. Miftau Bolaji Aare, stated that the annual Ramadan Lecture aims to bring the descendants of Laguda together to uphold their esteemed legacy, as it holds significant recognition in Lagos since the members are widely dispersed; this initiative seeks to unite everyone.

He commended the organisers for their efforts over the past decade, highlighting their achievements in fostering a sense of community.

Aare mentioned that the lecturers addressed the discussion topics effectively, providing valuable insights, emphasizing the importance of family, and urging attendees not to let family bonds break.

He noted a key point raised by the second scholar, which was the need for families to work diligently to ensure that their children develop strong morals and a deep understanding of their religion, enabling them to behave well in society.

He also stressed the necessity for Nigerians to be selfless and to treat one another with kindness to propel the country forward. He called on the nation’s leaders to abandon their self-serving and authoritarian attitudes that suppress others.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

