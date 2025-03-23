Ramadan: Cleric Urges Nigerians To Sustain Neighbourliness

Share

Nigerians have been urged to uphold the spirit of neighbourliness cultivated during the holy month of Ramadan and ensure it extends beyond the sacred period to foster lasting positive change in society.

The Mudeer of Al-Jannat College, Fadilat Shaykh Abdul-Fatai Babatunde Abdul-Raud (Yaa Baba), delivered the message at the inaugural Ramadan Lecture organized by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Lagos State Chapter, on Friday.

Speaking on the theme “Neighbourhood in Islam: The Panacea to Youth Disintegration” at the public lecture held at the Youth House, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos, the Cleric emphasized the crucial role of youths, who make up the largest segment of the population, in shaping the nation’s future.

He warned that any disintegration within the youth demographic would negatively impact the country.

Drawing on the proverb “Charity begins at home,” Abdul-Fatai stressed that “neighborliness must start with those closest to us, within our families and immediate communities.”

The cleric shared an illustration from Islamic history, recounting a well-known Hadith about Caliph Abubakar’s proposal to marry Prophet Muhammad’s daughter, Fatimah.

“Despite his hopes, his request was rejected by the Prophet, who said that only Allah could decide whom she would marry.

“Rather than attempting to block others’ chances, a disappointed Abubakar approached Umar and Uthman, asking if they were interested in proposing. However, their requests were also met with the same rejection from the Prophet.

“In an act of mutual support and understanding, the three caliphs encouraged Caliph Ali to try his luck. His proposal was ultimately accepted, and the Prophet confirmed him as Allah’s chosen one for his daughter,” he narrated.

The Cleric highlighted the mutual love, support, and exemplary character displayed by the caliphs during this moment, noting that such behavior is exactly what society needs to build stronger, more cohesive communities.

According to him, a neighbor in Islam includes anyone within a 40-house radius, noting the importance of showing kindness, respect, and care for those around us, irrespective of their religion, culture, or background.

He urged attendees to embrace the neighborliness demonstrated throughout Ramadan, emphasizing its significance in fostering unity and building a better society.

Earlier, the Chairman of the youth umbrella body, Adigun Ibrahim Olalekan, mentioned the importance of the program as the first of its kind under his leadership.

He stated that the event was organized to refresh youths’ understanding of the vital role of neighborliness in nation-building, commending the Directorate of Peace, Ethics, and Religious Matters for successfully hosting the lecture.

The Director of the Directorate, Adebisi Oyeshakin, explained that the program was part of a broader mandate to engage youths in meaningful dialogue and promote awareness of religious teachings.

He hinted that upcoming events, including an Easter Get-Together and an Inter-Faith Summit, would further promote youth consciousness regarding their respective religious values.

The event concluded with heartfelt prayers for the youths, Lagos State, and Nigeria at large before the attendees—youth representatives from across the 57 LGAs and LCDAs—were treated to a nutritious meal to break their fast.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

