Ramadan: CAN Urges Muslims To Pray For Peace, Spiritual Growth

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and Federal Capital Teritory (FCT), Rev. John Hayab, has urged all Muslims to use the month of Ramadan to pray for peace, joy and spiritual growth in the country.

Thi was contained in a press statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, March 1 in Abuja.

The CAN Chairman equally urged the Muslim faithful to embrace the spirit of giving and compassion, supporting one another as they journey through this sacred time.

He said, “This special time is not only an opportunity for reflection and devotion but also a chance to strengthen the bonds of community and friendship.

“May your fasts be accepted, your prayers answered, and your hearts be filled with appreciation for the blessings in your lives.

According to the chairman, “I hope that Ramadan brings you closer to your loved ones and inspires moments of gratitude and joy. Wishing you a Ramadan Mubarak full of divine blessings and serenity.

“May we use this fasting season to strengthen our unity for Nation building through constructive and honest interfaith dialogue.”

