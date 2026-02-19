Ramadan: Borno Federal Lawmaker Distributes Food Palliatives

In the spirit of the Ramadan fast and to bring succour to his constituents, the Member representing Magumeri/Kaga/Gubio Federal Constituency in Borno State, Usman Zannah, distributed thousands of bags of rice, sugar, beans, millet, and spaghetti to members of his constituency to cushion their hardship during the Holy Month of Ramadan Kareem.

The federal lawmaker also gifted two vehicles to some constituents to ease mobility and empower them economically.

Speaking during the flagging-off of the distribution exercise in Maiduguri yesterday, Hon. Usman Zannah, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on North East Development Commission, said, “It is my tradition for the past years to assist the needy irrespective of where they come from, especially during Ramadan Kareem and other festive periods.”

Zannah, who is well known as a lawmaker that has so far secured the highest number of permanent and pensionable jobs at the national and state levels for some members of his constituency, in addition to several empowerment programmes—especially for women and youths in the state—said the entire month of Ramadan, in essence, is a celebration of the Quran’s revelation, described as a “Guide and Mercy for those who do good” (31:3, Holy Quran).

While felicitating with his constituents and the entire Muslim Ummah for the beginning of the 2026 Ramadan fasting, Zannah urged people to use the period to inculcate virtues of patience, devotion, self-control, humility, kindness, forgiveness, altruism, and other Islamic values that should be extended beyond the month of Ramadan for a just and peaceful society.

Hon. Zannah also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima for fulfilling their 2023 campaign promises, particularly in revamping the economy through the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda,’ whose positive results have begun to manifest across all sectors over the last three years.

He further commended Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State for the positive transformation of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, some of the Legislative Aides (SLAs) to the lawmaker, Muktar FK and Umar Grema, who served as coordinators for the distribution, expressed satisfaction with how the beneficiaries conducted themselves in an orderly manner, resulting in a transparent and rancour-free exercise.

Likewise, the Chairman of Magumeri Local Government Area, Dr. Ali Yaumi, who spoke on behalf of the two council chairmen of Gubio and Kaga, Hon. Mali Bulama Mali and Hon. Zanna Lawan Ajimi, commended the lawmaker for his timely intervention during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

One of the stakeholders, Amb. Goni Kundube, in a vote of thanks, expressed gratitude to Hon. Zannah for the gesture and pledged their unflinching support and loyalty to him and the ruling APC at all times. They also prayed to Allah to bless the lawmaker with good health, long life, and prosperity as he continues to represent them at the Green Chamber.

Among the dignitaries who attended the occasion were the Member representing Kaga State Constituency, Hon. Mustapha Alibe, and the three APC party chairmen of Kaga, Gubio, and Magumeri, Mustapha Daima, Dogo Mohammed, and Alhaji Kaka Gajiganna among other stakeholders.