The Borno state government has urged all Muslim clerics to be moderate in their messages during Ramadan Tasfir Quranic translation) to avoid extremism and anything that leads to misunderstanding and disunity.

Addressing journalists shortly after the security meeting held at the Government House, Maiduguri, the Borno state commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar said “The council after deliberations, the Borno state government call on Islamic cleric to be moderate in their messages during the Ramadan to avoid anything that will lead extremism “.

“The security council commended the military and other relevant security agencies for their tireless efforts in curbing criminality in the state. The Borno state government is ready to support all security agencies in achieving their mandate”, Prof Tar said.

On the ban on illegal mining, in the state, the commissioner said “The council called on the Borno state government to ensure the enforcement of the ban on illegal mining in the state”.

The meeting called on the security agencies to allow access and passage of transborder trade with the neighbouring countries of Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic, as well as other countries of central Africa top, to promote transborder trade as n DC r we venue.

He said the Borno state government is to establish mining company to ensure regulations of mining activities and that the ban on illegal remains enforced until the relevant laws are put in place.

The counci also commended the efforts of the Borno government in providing humanitarian support to its citizens, especially the iDPs dring the month of Ramadan and the economic hardship.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the security council, Governor Babagana Zulum, the Deputy Governor, Alh Umar Kadafur, the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Bukar Tijjani, relevant commissioners and heads of security agencies in the state.