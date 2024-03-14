Ramadan: Be Moderate in Your Messages, Borno Govt Tells Clerics

The Borno State government has urged all Muslim clerics to be moderate in their messages during Ramadan Tasfir Quran translation to avoid extremism and anything that leads to misunderstanding and disunity. Addressing journalists after a security meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security Usman Tar said: “The council, after deliberations, the Borno State government called on Islamic clerics to be moderate in their messages during Ramadan to avoid anything that will lead to extremism.

“The security council commended the military and other relevant security agencies for their tireless efforts in curbing criminality in the state. The Borno State government is ready to support all security agencies in achieving their mandate.” On the ban on illegal mining in the state, he said: “The council called on the state government to ensure the enforcement of the ban on illegal mining in the state.”

The meeting called on the security agencies to allow access and passage of trans-border trade with the neighbouring countries of Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic, as well as other countries of Central Africa to promote trans-border trade.