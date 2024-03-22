Ramadan: Baytur Rahmah Empowers Orphans With Staple Foods, Cash

A Muslim Organization, Baytur Rahmah Orphan Foundation (BROF) has blessed twenty orphans families with staple foods and cash gifts to enable them to observe Ramadan fast with ease. The children who arrived As Siddiq Schools, the venue of the second edition of the Ramadan Welfare programme of the Foundation expressed their happiness. All the beneficiaries smiled home with the cash and food packs which contained 12.5kg (quarter) bag of rice, buckets of garri, beans, and semolina, as well as vegetable oil, palm oil, salt and dates.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Trustee for the Foundation, Hajia Sherifah Yusuf-Ajibade thanked Almighty Allah for the success of the 2024 disbursement programme. “We are also extremely grateful to our donors who have been consistent as well as one-off donors. Allah SWT has used them to feed Muslims in this month of Ramadan, especially given the harsh eco.The Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Hadjia Sherifah Yusuf Ajibade with the beneficiaries du ring the presentation, recently in Lagos nomic realities of today,” she noted.

According to her, today, twenty families of orphans in our care benefitted from the distribution of food packages and cash gifts of N10,000 each. The quantities of food are to feed a family of 6 for 2 weeks. The cash will aid in buying ingredients to make the food ready for iftar and sahur.

This event was an improvement over the first one that catered for ten families. We would not have been able to make a success of it without Allah’s mercy,” she added. Some members of Baytur Rahmah management who were on the ground to ensure that the event went smoothly were Hajia Azeezah Gidigbi and Hajia Bushra Olagunju Matemilola.

Speaking with Journalists, one of the management members, Hajia Olagunju-Matemilola said, “Baytur Rahmah Orphan Foundation has two focus. Education and Welfare of orphans. We pay for the school fees and school supplies at the beginning of every term. “Most of today’s beneficiaries are families of orphans we sponsor their education by paying their school fees and providing them with school supplies. Today’s event takes care of part of the welfare focus of the foundation. We don’t do one-off educational support, we intend to see the orphans through school.

While we appreciate our donors for their continuous support, we want to call on the good-spirited members of the public reading this to generously support the idea. And we have been at it for upwards of 12 years,” she concluded. Thank you Baytur Rahmah for giving us the Ramadan gifts. We appreciate you. Jazakumullahu khayran,” one of the beneficiaries, Mursiku Mukhtaar told our correspondent that after receiving the packages of food and a cash gift of N10,000 from the organiser.