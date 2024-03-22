Ramadan: Bauchi To Distribute N2bn Grains

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed yesterday kicked off the distribution of grains in the 20 local government areas. Speaking at the event at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, he said the government had purchased grains worth N2 billion for distribution during Ramadan.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mukhtar Gidado said the state government is committed to ensuring that the distribution process is conducted transparently.

Mohammed saluted President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s response to the hardship confronting the country, saying the collaboration between the federal and state governments is a testament to a collective commitment to provide succour and solace to citizens during these challenging times.

He said: “The rising costs of foodstuffs and inflation have placed a heavy burden on citizens and it was as a result of genuine concern for welfare and well-being of our people that the state government in collaboration with the Federal Government embarked on this intervention.”